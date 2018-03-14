Nugget of Knowledge: Random nuggets

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Toothpaste and stuffy noses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 100 folds in a chef’s toque are said to represent 100 ways to cook an egg.

Some cats are allergic to humans.

Want a bird that talks to you? Forget the parrot. A raven in captivity can learn to talk better.

At least 10 Blockbuster stores are still operating in the U.S.

Blood donors in Sweden get a thank you text when someone uses their blood.

An estimated one million dogs in this country are the primary beneficiaries in their owners’ wills.

The Russians showed up 12 days late to the 1908 Olympics in London because they were using the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar.

Russian cosmonauts used to pack a shotgun in case they landed in Siberia and bears came around.

The city of Portland, Oregon got its name in a coin flip. Had the coin landed the other way, the city would be Boston, Oregon.

Tootsie Rolls went into soldiers’ rations in World War II because they could hold up in all weather conditions.

In 1946, the owner of Boston’s professional basketball team, Walter Brown, chose the nickname Celtics over Whirlwinds, Olympians and Unicorns.

In colonial America, lobster was no delicacy. It was so cheap and so plentiful that jails often served it to their prisoners.

An avocado never ripens on the tree, so farmers can use trees to store their avocados and keep them fresh for up to seven months.

The producers of “Back To The Future III” offered the role of Hill Valley’s mayor to Ronald Reagan after he left office. Sadly, President Reagan declined.

Truman Show Delusion is a mental condition marked by a patient’s belief that he or she is the star of an imaginary reality show.

