Queen of Hearts game grows to $5.3 million in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland has hit $5.3 million.

According to WJW Fox 8 Cleveland, the game is now in its 50th week and is now believed to be the biggest Queen of Hearts jackpot in the nation, according to tavern owners.

Tickets are $1, and the pot will continue to grow as long as no winner is drawn.

The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

Each week, there are fewer cards from which to choose.

The drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket sales end at 3 p.m.