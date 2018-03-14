Trashed street has neighbors in Youngstown angry



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Darlene Miller and her neighbors drive past a heaping mound of trash every day. She’s lived in her home on Chicago Avenue for 17 years and knows nothing different.

“The trash is all around me. It is over there, it is across the street, it’s right here in my backyard. All this right here, trash,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s been going on for a long time, even before she moved there. She said it’s embarrassing for people to see her street trashed and it’s got to stop.

“This is just how I live — inside. I don’t want to live like this outside,” Miller said.

The City of Youngstown is aware of the problem. In fact, Jennifer Jones, with Green Youngstown, has taken steps to fix the problem.

“Within the last month, we’ve cleaned the site once. I have a litter crew, we use community service workers with a crew leader from the city, we have a truck, we go out and we clean up illegal dumping throughout the city. It’s only one truck — it’s a big city,” Jones said.

Jones said they’ve also installed a camera on the street to catch people littering. In the meantime, Miller will have to wait for the next cleanup crew.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get it there as fast as we’d like, but it’s something we definitely get to as soon as we can,” Jones said.