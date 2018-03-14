Windy with snow showers Wednesday

Related Coverage Pockets of snow to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday

DAYBREAK WEATHER: It will be cold and cloudy Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-20s and a wind chill in the lower teens.

WEDNESDAY’S OUTLOOK: Snow showers are likely mid-morning into mid-afternoon. Generally, there will be an inch or less. Higher amounts are possible in northern Mercer County — with up to 3″ possible there. The high will only be in the lower-30s with wind chills in the teens to lower-20s for the day.

WINDY & WHITE-OUTS POSSIBLE: With winds gusting up to 30 mph Wednesday, snow showers could reduce visibility. Be alert for changing driving conditions.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED TUESDAY ON I-80 in a white-out.

LAKE ENHANCED SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE: Thursday, another wave of unstable air will generate light lake effect snow showers. This will continue even into early Friday. Accumulations will be minimal.

WARMER AND DRY FOR THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the lower-40s Saturday and mid- to upper-40s for Sunday. It will be partly to mostly sunny both days.

Click here to view the current seven-day forecast.

Keep checking back for updates to the forecast or tune into our newscasts on 33 WYTV News at 5-7 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11p.m.