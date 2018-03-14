Youngstown woman arrested after fight involving IHOP waitresses

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman was arrested on Tuesday, accused of attacking a co-worker at IHOP.

Tara Brown, 41, was arrested on a warrant for an assault charge.

Police said on March 2, Brown was involved in a fight with another waitress. Police did not say what the fight was about.

The employee told police that she tried to walk away to de-escalate the situation, but Brown grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her to the ground. She said Brown then started kicking her in the chest and legs, according to a police report.

Other employees separated the two, and Brown left before officers arrived.

Police said surveillance video captured the assault.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday and was ordered to have no contact with the other woman.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again on May 10.