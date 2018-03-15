‘A true firefighter:’ Warren department remembers brother killed in crash



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Casey Klein’s brothers at the Warren Fire Department are remembering the good times after the firefighter tragically died in an ATV accident.

“It would only take you about five minutes of knowing Casey to know exactly the person he was,” said Assistant Fire Chief Bill Monrean.

He said the 43-year-old wasn’t just a fellow firefighter — he was a close friend.

“Great sense of humor and really good person. Cared about everybody.”

Klein had been a firefighter for the City of Warren for 16 years and was in line for a promotion to become a lieutenant.

“The guy was willing to go all out all the time,” Monrean said. “He was a firefighter — a true firefighter — and not only that, he was an Air Force Reservist. Served this country proudly.”

But Klein’s life was cut short. Investigators say he was on an ATV by the railroad tracks in Vernon Township when he hit a fallen tree and rolled down an embankment, coming to a stop in a swampy area just south of Fisher Corinth Road.

The aftermath was spotted by a Norfolk Southern train operator on Wednesday evening.

“This is a tragic accident. The gentleman was out looking for his dog, family knew that he was out looking for him,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe. “Just a terrible thing.”

“It takes a little while to wrap your head around losing somebody that close to you,” Monrean said.

Klein’s gear is still hanging inside the fire department — a reminder of another brother taken too soon.

“Five is too many for our department,” Monrean said. “Five guys in five years, six years is just too many for us. We gotta have some rest down here at the Warren Fire Department.”

Klein is survived by a wife and two children.