Boardman working on new vision to attract business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the eventual closings of Toys ‘R’ Us and the Babies ‘R’ Us stores in Boardman, officials in the township say they are working to update their zoning and planning regulations to encourage new development.

Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree points to projects like the makeover of the Tiffany Plaza on Route 224 as an example of what he sees as the new wave in projects, where customers can be drawn to one spot for their shopping, dining and entertainment instead of the older stand-alone big box stores like Toys ‘R’ Us.

As construction continues on a new Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Thru on US-224, developers for the multi-million dollar makeover of the Tiffany Plaza say the idea is to stay ahead of the competition.

“You can’t just throw one place and expect people to come or just hope they come. You kind of have to match the trends and what you see people want and match what they want with what you put there,” said Alyssa Italiano, C.T.W. Development.

The new plaza design takes up less than half the space of the old one, allowing for easier access and more parking.

“It’s more convenient and consumer friendly, which is what we are going for,” Italiano said.

The changes come as Toys ‘R’ Us and its subsidiary Babies ‘R’ Us is headed for bankruptcy liquidation and eventual closing. Loree says developers who once built big-box retail outlets are now moving toward so-called “lifestyle” centers, combining shopping, dining and other activities.

“You will see them in popular places like Cleveland or Columbus or Cincinnati. You have to be able to have zoning and planning flexible enough to allow developers to build places like that,” Loree said.

While the Tiffany project is set for completion by June 1, Loree says plans are also in the works to develop other parcels along the US-224 and Market Street corridors. Staff is also surveying residents to get their input and is in the process of re-writing local zoning regulations.

“We’re trying to get away from just the term ‘zoning.’ It is part of development, but it is not the end all and be all,” Loree said.

It’s all in an effort to keep that part of the township a destination.