Chilly with snow showers developing late day and tonight

THURSDAY OUTLOOK: It will be cloudy with flurries on Thursday morning. Temperatures are in the lower-30s with wind chills in the 20s. A cold front will drop south over the Lakes tonight, generating some lake effect snow banding. Highs are in the mid-30s.

POTENTIAL FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY: Snow squalls Thursday night could reduce visibility. Be alert for changing driving conditions.

COLDER FRIDAY: The cold front will do its thing Thursday tonight and Friday. We’ll drop to 20° Thursday tonight, and wind chills could drop just below 10° into Friday morning. The highs will only be in the low-30’s on Friday.

WARMER WEEKEND: Currently, Saturday is expected to be dry, but a southerly storm could drift north into the Valley on Saturday, bringing a wintry mix which could include freezing rain. It’ll be close, so stay tuned for updates Thursday tonight and Friday. It will warm into the lower-40s on Saturday and mid- to upper-40s for Sunday.

STORM FOR THE VALLEY NEXT WEEK: The chance of rain comes into the forecast for Monday night. A rain and snow mix is expected Tuesday for the first day of spring. It will be colder with snow showers at times on Wednesday.

