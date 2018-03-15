Church built in 1800s could be torn down to make way for Chill-Can

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of Youngstown’s oldest landmarks will soon be coming down to make more room for the Chill-Can plant that’s under construction on the east side.

The city is close to an agreement to buy the old Immaculate Conception Church on Oak Street. The plan is to have it demolished.

The cornerstone of the church says it was built in 1888. It is the oldest Catholic church still standing in the City of Youngstown.

But as of Wednesday, the city announced it’s in negotiations to buy the church and sell it to the owner of the Chill-Can plant that’s being built right behind it.

The church has been closed since 2011 and ever since then, it has been vacant. It’s still in decent shape, but starting show some deterioration.

Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver, who represents the First Ward where the church is located, said it may be time for it to come down so progress can continue.

“Right now, we’re at a point that we’re in a Renaissance in Youngstown and this is something that’s going to be historic again. It’s a site that’s going to be a world headquarters for a technology company here in Youngstown, so we respect the past and blaze the trail for the future.”

The agreement to buy the church and eventually tear it down hasn’t been finalized yet and no demolition date has been set.