Driving simulator in Campbell teaches students dangers of the road

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Campbell school district recently purchased a virtual driving simulator to stress the importance of safe driving to students.

The simulator is located in the library of Campbell High School. It helps educate students on the hazards of driving drunk or texting while driving.

Students can sit in a mock driver’s seat with a screen in front of them. The program takes them through three different scenarios, including an impaired driving, distracted driving, and driving while texting.

Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik pitched the idea of the simulator. He says it’s a good idea for students, especially with prom season approaching.

“The school board has come up with a plan to make the students go through the simulator program to show them what can happen through distracted driving and drunk driving. So, in essence, it’s to help students,” Puskarcik.

The goal is to have students use this simulator before they can get their parking passes next school year.