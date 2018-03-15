Good Question: How do you deal with a challenging co-worker?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How do you deal with a challenging co-worker?

Len asked viewers that question. See the video above for their responses.

Len says psychologists tell us that one really toxic employee, Mr. Cynic or Miss Gossip, can do more harm to a company. They can outweigh the good that one really good employee can do.

The best advice from psychologists when this difficult employee comes around: just move away.

Psychologist Scott Bea says, “Even creating a space or even orienting yourself in a way that makes you just a little less accessible so you can manage who gets to you and who doesn’t, might be to your advantage.”

Len says to remember that misery loves company, but the company doesn’t like misery.