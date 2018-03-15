If March ended today it would be one of the coldest on record

We are halfway through the month of March and it has certainly been a chilly one. In the first 15 days of the month, the high temperature has only been above 40° three times. Of those days, only two of them would be considered “above average.” Every other day has seen below average high temperatures.

If the rest of the month follows suit, we have a good shot at going into the record books as one of the coldest Marches on record. Here’s where the numbers stand 15 days in…

The average high temperature for the first 15 days of the month is just 37.4°. The normal average high would be 42.5°. This means daytime high temps have been around 5° below normal for the first half of the month.

As for low temperatures, it has been more of the same. The average low temperature for the first 15 days of the month is just 23.6°. The normal average low would be 25.1°. This means overnight low temps have been around 1.5° below normal for the first half of the month.

When you average the highs and lows together, you come up with an average temperature of 30.6° for the first half of March. This does put us in contention for one of the coldest Marches on record if the cold trend continues. Here’s the list of the top 10 coldest Marches and the average temperature for those months.

Top 10 Coldest Marches

1. 1960 – 24.3°

2. 1984 – 29.3°

3. 1947 – 29.5°

4. 2014 – 29.9°

5. 1971 – 30.2°

6. 1941 – 30.2°

7. 1965 – 30.7°

8. 1950 – 30.7°

9. 1996 – 31.1°

10. 1940 – 31.3°

If the month ended today, March of 2018 would be the 7th coldest on record at 30.6°.

Looking Ahead

So will the stretch of cold continue? The answer is yes, we will see more cold, but the pattern does support more of an up and down temperature trend for the second half of the month instead of persistent cold. Temperatures will warm up for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, nearing 50° Sunday, March 18th. Current data suggests we will see another drop in temperatures Tuesday, March 20th through Thursday, March 22nd.

Looking even further ahead, models suggest warmer temperatures follow the cold spell coming next week. Current data shows another warm-up beginning on Friday, March 23rd and continuing through March 26th or 27th. The up and down temperatures may raise the average temperature for the month, especially if those warm-ups send temperatures soaring into the 50s or higher.