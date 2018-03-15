iHeart Radio, owner of Mix 98.9 and others, files bankruptcy



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – iHeart Radio has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to a report in Variety, the company issued a statement late Wednesday saying it had reached an agreement with the holders of more than $10 billion of its debt.

The agreement we announced today is a significant accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure,” CEO Bob Pittman said in a statement. “Achieving a capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business will further enhance iHeartMedia’s position as America’s #1 audio company.”

iHeart, formerly known as Clear Channel, is the nation’s largest radio company, with more than 850 stations. It also owns iHeartRadio’s music streaming service, a large concert business, and a 90% stake in Clear Channel Outdoor, the billboard company.

iHeart radio owns several stations locally, including Talk Radio 570 AM and Mix 98.9.