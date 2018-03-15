In effort to reduce infant deaths, Mahoning Co. getting $500K

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Ohio, at least 1,000 infants will die before they reach their first birthday. Now, more federal funding is headed to Mahoning County to help turn those numbers around through education and outreach programs.

According to the State Health Department, Youngstown is actually one of the top ten areas that account for almost six out of ten deaths in Ohio — and it’s been a growing problem for decades.

The state has focused on reducing infant mortality and helping mothers raise healthy babies for quite some time — especially in Mahoning County, where babies are at a greater risk of dying before their first birthday than anywhere else in Ohio.

“We know that if we can work with moms early in their pregnancy and make sure they’re getting all the services needed, we can — at least, hopefully — have a healthy outcome,” said Kim Johnson, infant and toddler supervisor with the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

The ESC has been awarded close to $500,000 in federal funding to provide home visiting services through the MIECHV (Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting) grant.

“We use the Growing Great Kids curriculum, which is a prescribed type of curriculum that helps the family work on things that they can do with their children to promote healthy development,” Johnson said.

ESC gets those family referrals from a number of different places — including doctors and local agencies — while some expectant mothers find them on their own.

Each year, these services will go to about 150 families in the county with young children who are at risk for poor birth or developmental outcomes.

“When we go into the home, we talk about making sure that moms are getting the things that they need for their health, making sure they’re making their doctor’s appointments, making sure they’re preparing for the birth of the child. If they need anything, we try to find them resources and supports.”

Overall, the goal for families in Mahoning County and beyond is to have a healthy birth and safe sleep environment for their little ones.

“As well as a safe home. We do an assessment to see if there’s anything in the home that might be a safety issue and how we might be able to help families,” Johnson said.

Resources could include baby boxes and even car seats, which are safe sleeping spaces for babies.