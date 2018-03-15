‘It’s ours to lose’ officials says of TJX facility in Lordstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Mahoning County Commissioners say they will send letters of support to officials in neighboring Lordstown, encouraging them to do what’s needed to land a huge new development project.

Board members heard from Sarah Lown Thursday with the Western Reserve Port Authority. She updated them on plans to build a one million square foot warehouse and office facility near the General Motors Complex on Halleck-Young Road.

Board members were warned that the project still has some important hurdles to overcome and the company has other options.

“If they don’t select that Lordstown site or if they are unable to get the zoning change they need, they will locate in Pennsylvania. They have a second site that is not this region, so it is ours to lose,” Lown said.

The project could mean 1,000 permanent jobs, as well as another 500 construction jobs.

Commissioners were told the Lordstown location was the developer’s top choice because of the labor force that’s available and its proximity to major highways.

A planning commission meeting is set later this month to discuss a possible zoning variance for the project.