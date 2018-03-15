Liberty Local Schools opens new youth recreation center

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Liberty Local School District opened its new youth recreation center on Thursday.

The project started about a year ago.

The school district invested about $40,000 in the project.

The idea was to transform the Liberty High School Gymnasium. Improvements were made to the lighting, ceiling, ventilation and bathrooms.

A donation of $10,000 was used to refinish the gymnasium floor.

The center’s new name is the Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center.

“We’ve now repurposed it back for youth programming, for children, for the community, to work with the Jewish Community Center in partnering for youth programs. We’re giving it back to the community, we’re giving it back to kids, we’re giving it back to the school district so it can be used for the better of our families,” said Superintendent Joseph Nohra.

Activities like indoor tennis, basketball and baseball training sessions are currently being offered.