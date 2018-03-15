Mercy Health – Youngstown and Prima Health Care Merge together

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health – Youngstown and Prima Health Care announced plans to come together for the betterment of the Mahoning Valley.

The purpose of the two organizations merging is to optimize coordination of care, enhance communication and enrich patient experience.

Prima Health Care is one of the region’s largest health care physician practices, with 30 primary care and seven specialty physicians and advanced-practice providers. Prima Health Care currently cares for patients in southern Mahoning and Columbiana counties through offices in Boardman, Columbiana and Salem.

The merger will offer patience additional options for their primary care.

Donald Kline, chief executive officer of Mercy Health – Youngstown, said coming together with Prima will strengthen care across the region.

“This is an exciting milestone not only for Mercy Health and Prima, but for the communities we mutually serve,” Kline said. “We’re confident that our shared commitment to caring for our communities will enable us to come together to offer the highest-quality healthcare and the most extensive provider options to the Mahoning Valley.”

Steven DeMaiolo, D.O., chief executive officer of Prima, said the affiliation with Mercy Health will enable its providers to make an even bigger impact in the Valley.

“Dedicated, compassionate providers are essential to improving the health status of our communities,” Dr. DeMaiolo said. “Becoming a part of Mercy Health will give our providers – and our patients – access to a full continuum of care and more significant health resources, including highly specialized acute care and advanced technologies.”

The agreement between the two organizations is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2018.