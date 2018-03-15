Moschella, Columbiana ‘mutually agree to go separate ways’

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Ron Moschella is no longer the girls’ head basketball coach at Columbiana High School.

The Columbiana Board of Education made the announcement in a release sent out on Thursday evening which read:



“The Board of Education for Columbiana Exempted Village Schools and Ron Moschella, have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both parties to separate ways.”

Last month, Moschella was placed under review by the Columbiana School Board after a complaint of mistreatment was raised by parents of one Columbiana player.

Moschella spent the past six seasons heading up the program. He led the Clippers to twenty victories in each of those campaigns, including five straight league championships.

He previously spent 31 years as the head coach at Boardman High School.