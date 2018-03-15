Nugget of Knowledge: A-list or B-list actor?

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Random nuggets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Did you know there really is an A-list for actors: A-, B-list and so on?

It’s called the Ulmer Scale — A plus, A, B plus, B, C and D.

An entertainment journalist and former ABC News reporter James Ulmer developed it as a tool to calculate the value of a star.

Here’s how it works:

Ulmer looks at several factors and then rates stars on a scale of 0 to 100. The first is the return on a producer’s investment.

Is the star worth what you’re paying her?

Other factors include: Is the star willing to travel and promote the movie?

If the star is lazy, you, the movie producer may have a problem, and the star gets a lower number.

How professional is the actor? Does she show up on time and know her lines, or is she drunk?

Robert Downey, Jr. was a great actor, but his drug use kept him off the A-list in the 90s.

How has the actor handled his or her career? Has he kept doing quality movies or stooped to doing schlock, or gone from a great film to a daytime soap opera?

And finally, talent — Kate Winslet does drama well. In a horror movie, she’d seem out of place, but then range is important, too. Tom Hanks started out doing comedy. Now, he can do drama just as well. He’s A-list.

