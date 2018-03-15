Police: SUV hits, kills ODOT worker on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Ohio Department of Transportation worker was killed after an SUV hit him on Interstate 680 at the Market Street overpass.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said the driver of the SUV drifted into a work zone on the right side of the road, hitting the worker.

“There was signage posted — the usual customary warnings that would be appropriate in that situation,” Chief Lees said.

This happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

That driver was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash, but the Youngstown Police Department is investigating.

“We are deeply saddened today by the death of a member of our ODOT family. Ohio lost a hard-working public servant who will be truly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones tonight,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified.