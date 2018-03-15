Shenango Honda earns 2017 Council of Excellence award

Hermitage, PA – Shenango Honda of Hermitage, PA, has earned the prestigious 2017 Council of Excellence award. Shenango Honda has distinguished itself and its F & I team as outstanding providers of financial services to its customers.

In 2017, only the top 15 percent of Honda dealerships were recognized by Honda Financial Services as Council of Excellence achievers, making this dealership truly exceptional.

“Our Council of Excellence dealerships apply their financial services skills and expertise to offer the kind of service and support that our Honda customers understand and appreciate. It is a pleasure to announce that Shenango Honda has achieved 2017 Council of Excellence status,” says David W. Paul, vice president of American Honda Finance Corporation.

Shenango Honda also a winner of the Elite Service Award, Honda Customer Service Experience Award and First Fixed Visit Award. The team earned the American Honda Finance’s Council of Excellence Award for their performance in 2017 for the the ninth time in their 38 year history.

“I’m very proud of our entire team for their tremendous effort contributed to these accomplishments. We are truly thankful for all of our new and many long-term customers who came to us for their new Honda in 2017,” stated John Apostolakis, President.

Shenango Honda offers its customers the complete line of Honda automobiles, as well as a full array of financing options from Honda Financial Services.