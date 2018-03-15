Snow expected through Friday morning and an update on St. Patrick’s Day rain chances

*SCATTERED SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT*

Bands of lake-effect snow are expected for the area Thursday evening through early Friday morning. White out conditions will be possible across the area overnight. The snow will taper off through Friday morning. Check current radar by clicking here.

Accumulation Potential Through Friday Morning

Minimum: Little to None

Expected Range: A Dusting to 1″ is expected. Heaviest accumulation will occur where steady snowbands persist

Potential For: Up to 2”. Areas that see snow squalls could see a few inches. However, the majority of the area is not expected to see much accumulation.

*LOW CHANCE OF SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY*

Don’t be surprised if you encounter some sprinkles or flurries in the afternoon south of Youngstown. A storm system will be moving through the region on Saturday and will be very close to our area. Light rain or flurries associated with this storm will be close enough to graze the southern part of the viewing area Saturday afternoon. Model data has come into better agreement this Thursday evening showing the leading edge of the precipitation right on the border of southern Columbiana county. It is a low chance that we see anything, with the risk greatest to the south of Youngstown. Click “Play” on the video above for more details, including what the models show, for St. Patrick’s Day

*SPRING BEGINS AND COLD RETURNS*

Spring officially begins at 12:15PM Tuesday, March 20th. The average high for that day is 47° but we are unlikely to get there. Another storm system approaching the Valley on Tuesday will bring another shot of cold air to the region. Highs are expected to drop back into the 30s and the risk for snow will return. Wednesday also looks like a day with highs in the 30s and the risk for snow will continue. It is too soon to speculate on accumulation, but a coating on the ground will be possible. We will be monitoring the latest data and updating you as it gets closer.