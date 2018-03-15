Student Athlete: Jarod Miller

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Reynolds Raiders are a wrestling power-house over in Western PA.

Just last weekend, they won their 14th State Championship and second team title of the season. Senior Jarod Miller was one of those State Qualifiers in Hershey.

He’s a versatile athlete for the Raiders, plus a top-notch student, and now, Jarod’s our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m competitive on and off the mat, on the football field,” said Miller. “I always try to be the best at whatever I’m doing.”

At 6 feet tall, 195 pounds, Jarod Miller is a lean machine for the Reynolds Raiders. On the football field, he was a 1st Team All-Region offensive lineman last fall. He’s also coming off a State wrestling appearance last weekend in Hershey, where he helped the Raiders win yet another Team title.

“It was definitely a dream come true to finally make it to states and be able to compete in the last tournament of the year,” said Miller. “Being on a that team that is the team to beat means a lot to me and knowing that we push ourselves every day to be that team is an incredible feeling.”

Jarod has been a part of 5 State Championships at Reynolds, and that success carries over to the classroom, where he maintains a 3.5 GPA.

“My parents always told me that grades were first and sports are a second hand thing that you get to while you’re spending your time at the schools.”

Jarod is a naturally smart kid, active in his church and community. His big goal after high school is to become an attorney one day, which is a perfect fit for him.

“My first thought was, ‘What can I do that allows me to argue with people everyday? And my first thought was a lawyer, so that’s the route I want to go.”