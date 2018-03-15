YSU to add a fall break



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A change of schedule is coming to Youngstown State University. Students will get a fall break in 2019.

Youngstown State Student Government asked for it, and the Board of Trustees listened.

“It’s a pretty tough grind. You get Thanksgiving off and then it’s finals week. Having something off in the middle, kind of like we have spring break in the spring semester, will be a nice way to break up the semester,” said Rayann Atway, YSU Student Government.

The first fall break will fall on October 14 and 15, giving students an extended weekend right after midterms and smack dab in the middle of the fall semester.

YSU will treat it just like spring break. The university will still be open, and the faculty and staff will still have to work.

“It essentially shifts the calendar a little bit. We will just start the fall semester two days earlier, we will be starting on Monday,” said YSU Provost Dr. Martin Abraham.

YSU is not alone in implementing a fall break in the future. Kent State University also is adding a fall break, which begins in the upcoming fall semester. The university says 13 weeks before an intermission in the semester is just too long for students.