Bayer recalling some Alka-Seltzer Plus packages

(WYTV) – Bayer is voluntarily recalling some of its Alka-Seltzer Plus packages.

Those involved in the recall were sold in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger stores after February 9, 2018.

The recalled packages can be identified by the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall.

The affected packages are being recalled because the ingredients on the front sticker may not match the actual product in the carton. This may lead to an allergic or anaphylactic reaction, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who purchased packages of Alka-Seltzer Plus that are being recalled should stop using the product and contact Bayer with questions, to report any issues experienced or for instructions about how to receive a refund.

Those with questions about this recall can contact Bayer Consumer Relations at 1-800-986-0369 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.