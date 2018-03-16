Blustery Friday morning, snow ends

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered light snow showers are expected early Friday morning. It will be windy, with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills will be in the upper-single-digits early Friday morning. The high Friday is 32° with a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon.

COLD OVERNIGHTS

Friday night, the low falls into the upper-teens with clear skies. Weekend lows are in the lower-20s.

If you think this is cold for March, you’re right! CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

WARMER DAYS THOUGH

We’ll see the benefit of the southern storm with a push of warm air into the region. Highs rebound Saturday into the lower-40s — still a bit below average. Sunday will be warmer still, with temperatures in the upper-40s with sunshine.

STORM FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Warm weather is short-lived as we see rain into Tuesday, transitioning to a rain and snow mix Tuesday night. It will get colder to support snow showers into Wednesday.

NEXT WEEK, TUNE TO WYTV FOR TIPS DURING SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IN OHIO

For hourly conditions and the seven-day forecast, click HERE.