Canfield grad who signed Nashville record deal ready for summer tour

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Canfield High School graduate is trying to make it big in the country music scene. A.C. Jones, 25, signed a record deal a little less than a year ago and in the coming weeks, she’ll be making some stops around her hometown.

If you’re a fan of local country music, you probably know A.C. Jones from Amanda Jones and the Family Band. She’s since shortened her name to A.C., calls Nashville her second home and will be traveling across the country this summer, playing her music.

A.C. Jones has been writing music for about the last ten years. That ability to write songs is what landed her a record deal with SSM Nashville last May.

“A lot of travel back and forth, not only to Nashville, but a bunch of other places for radio tours as well. So it’s been a lot of radio touring, a lot of interviews, a lot of work getting that single moving up the chart,” Jones said.

Her single is called Buses and Trains.

Jones and her band, which is made up of mostly family members, performed the acoustic version at Friday afternoon’s practice. The band was getting ready for a Saturday show at Rolling Mills in Girard.

“It’s pretty exciting having a local girl coming here,” said Rand Fusselman, with Rolling Mills. “It’s really the first concert we’re promoting as a concert.”

This show will be the first of about 20 that are scheduled from March through September. The band will perform in six states outside of Ohio — Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Idaho — plus Canada.

“It’ll be great to have some shows here around the area, and see some of our good friends come out and everything,” Jones said.

Traveling is just part of the gig. Jones’ music career has already taken her to Scotland and some states in the west and midwest.

“I love going to these different places, and I love learning about these communities and what kind of people they are,” she said.

As for the future, Jones said she will soon be heading back to Nashville to record new music that will be out this summer.

You can see A.C. Jones at Rolling Mills in Girard on Saturday. Next weekend, she’ll perform at Social 45 in Lisbon and in April, she’ll be at Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Boardman.