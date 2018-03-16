Climate outlook forecasting warmer spring



(WYTV) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released the spring weather outlook this week. It shows a large part of the country averaging warmer-than-normal temperatures, but that doesn’t mean every spring day will be a warm one.

The NOAA’s outlook suggests our area has a 40 percent chance of averaging above normal for the season. But it is important to keep in mind that the outlook is for the entire season.

The outlook for our winter season showed our area with a 33 percent chance of averaging above normal for the season. Contrary to what you may be thinking, that was accurate.

December and January were below normal, but not by much. That was largely driven by a cold snap in January. From December 26 through January 7, the temperature never rose above freezing.

Many schools closed due to cold and dangerous wind chills, rivers in the area covered with ice and the falls at Lanterman’s Mill started to freeze. During that snap, we saw temperatures as low as 11 degrees below zero.

By the end of January, things changed. December ended up being around 3 degrees below average and January was a little more than 1 degree below normal. But we cranked up the heat in February, which saw over 7 degrees above normal. Last month was the fourth warmest on record.

For the second year in a row, temperatures soared to the 70s, hitting 73 degrees on February 20 and sending many outdoors to enjoy some warmth. That warm-up helped push us over 3 degrees above average overall for the winter.

Even though it’s cold now, if the high tomorrow was 80 degrees — which, sadly, it won’t be — that would skew the average much higher.

With any climate outlook, it is important to remember that there will be ups and downs.