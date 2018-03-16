Congressman Ryan wants more funding to fight opioid epidemic

Congressman Tim Ryan introduced new legislation to get more money to fight the opioid epidemic.

The bill would provide $1 billion in funding. Of that, $300 million would go toward training first responders. Another $300 million would go to medication-assisted treatment programs.

It would also increase the penalties on drug manufacturers that don’t report suspicious orders, as well as put a three-day limit on the number of opioid prescriptions for pain.

“It’s a national emergency, it’s a national epidemic and we can’t put so much of the burden on the local communities, which is what is happening now,” Ryan said.

The bill is called the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, or CARA.

This year’s bill is the second Ryan has put forward, so it’s called CARA 2.0.