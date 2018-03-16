Enjoy the warm-up but don’t get used to it–More cold expected with snow possible

*WATCHING ST. PATRICK’S DAY*

Don’t be surprised if you encounter an isolated sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon to south of Youngstown Saturday. A storm system will be moving through the region and will be very close to our area. Sprinkles or flurries associated with this storm will be close enough to graze the southern part of the viewing area. Clouds are expected to increase across the area, filtering out the sunshine through the afternoon. At least it will be warmer! Highs will be around 40°

*EVEN WARMER SUNDAY*

Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! Abundant sunshine is expected and we will be even warmer. Highs will be around 50°! Take advantage of the warmer weather if you can because temperatures are slated to drop through the workweek.

*SPRING BEGINS AND COLD RETURNS*

Spring officially begins at 12:15PM Tuesday, March 20th. The average high for that day is 47° but we are unlikely to get there. Another storm system approaching the Valley on Tuesday will bring another shot of cold air to the region. Highs are expected to drop back into the 30s. Current data shows temperatures remaining in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday before beginning to warm on Friday.

Snow Showers Possible?

There are some differences in the model data this Friday evening. One model, the GFS, is bringing a storm system up from the south, with the chance for a mix of rain and snow Tuesday changing to snow and continuing Wednesday. The ECMWF (Euro) has a different idea. It keeps the storm well south of our area. Due to the cold air that is expected, snow may still occur with both scenarios when you factor in the risk for lake-effect. However, if the Euro is correct, the weather would be much quieter. We will be monitoring this and will provide updates in our newscasts and here at WYTV.com. Click “Play” on the video above for more details, including what the models show for next week