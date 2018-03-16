Farmers National Bank wins national award

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Only 10 percent of qualifying banks in America were selected, and Farmers National Banc Corp. of Canfield, Ohio — the parent company of Farmers National Bank— was one selected to receive the coveted 2017 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.

Raymond Jones is one of America’s top financial services institutions. The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup awards is an annual event now in its sixth year. This is the first year Farmers National Banc Corp. has won.

“The Bankers Cup is the perfect finishing touch on Farmers’ best year ever,” said Farmers president and CEO Kevin J. Helmick. “In 2017, our bank broke several long-standing company records, including those for annual income, profitability and growth. Our Farmers team continues to redefine what excellence in community banking is all about.”

Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield. It has over $2 billion in banking assets and over $1 billion in trust assets.

Before making their decision, Raymond James scrutinized every exchange-traded bank in America with assets between $500 million and $10 billion. Of the 272 banks nationwide that qualified, only 28 demonstrated the superior financial performance and stability to be named Bankers Cup winners.