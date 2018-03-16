Kennedy Catholic continues dominance, punch ticket to Western Final



WHITEHALL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic boys are heading back to the Western Final for the fourth-straight season as the Golden Eagles topped Shanksville Friday night 77-53 at Baldwin High School.

KC stormed out of the gate, grabbing a 10-point lead after the first quarter.

Four Golden Eagles scored in double-figures led by junior Maceo Austin who had a game-high 28 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points while Isaac Herster had 11 and Mattia Acunzo added 10.

The win moves Kennedy Catholic to 20-4 on the year and own a 13-game winning streak in the state tournament.

The Golden Eagles move on to face Bishop Carroll in the Western Final Monday with a trip to Hershey up for grabs.