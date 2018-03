YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Law Library in the Mahoning County Courthouse got a bit of a makeover. But, they didn’t add anything new to the space.

Instead, they refurbished the original mosaic tile floor in the Library. It was hidden under carpet for the past 40 years.

Folks in the library only found out it existed when they started to tear up the carpet. Local tile workers say marble mosaics back then were done by hand, piece by piece.

They took a lot of time, craftsmanship, and precision.