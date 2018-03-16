Nugget of Knowledge: Hollywood walk of fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How do you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

All you have to do is send in an application, or someone nominates you. You also have to pay a fee to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

But you have to be somebody.

You had to have been famous for at least five years in television, the movies, radio, live theatre or music.

Many have more than one star.

There are no reality TV stars or Internet stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

You don’t have to be human. Lassie and Rin Tin Tin have stars as well as Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Kermit the Frog.

Then, you have to sign a paper saying you want the star and will be there for the unveiling.

By the way, that fee is $40,000. Half goes to the Hollywood Historic Trust that maintains the walk, and the other half goes to pay for your star, the preparation work, the security, the photographers and anything else related to the event.

Who picks the stars?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has a committee that decides. The members serve two years and are in the entertainment business themselves.

The newest stars to get a star: Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hamill and Minnie Mouse. They were added to the more than 2,600 stars there today.

