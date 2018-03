STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thinks they fixed a big drug issue in the Steubenville and Weirton area AFTER 19 people overdosed in three days.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla says officers think people overdosed on a batch of fentanyl.

On Tuesday night, officers arrested three people in a drug bust in Steubenville.

Police say they are the ones who sold the drugs.

Officers also found $6,800 in cash during that raid.