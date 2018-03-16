Party like it’s 1957: Sharon boys punch ticket to the Western Final



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – The Sharon boys basketball team defeated New Castle, 53-42 in a PIAA Class 4 A State Quarterfinal Friday at Slippery Rock University.

The Tigers took control of the game early, starting on a 12-0 run. Sharon went into the break, up 29-15. The Red Hurricanes made their run in the second half and made things interesting. But the Tigers hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

With the win, Sharon advances to their first Western Final since 1957. The Tigers were led by Elite Williams, Ramell Askerneese, and Ethan Porterfield, who all scored 13 points.

New Castle was led by Marcus Hooker with a game-high 22 points, along with 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Sharon advances to the State Semifinals against Quaker Valley next Monday night. Site and time TBD.