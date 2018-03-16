2 arrested in separate drug raids in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were arrested Thurday in two separate drug raids in the city.

The first happened about 5:42 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Bon Air Ave.

When officers went inside the house, they found two digital scales, a bottle of fentanyl, one baggie of Tramadol pills, two needles, a crack pipe, and one baggie containing various pills, according to a police report.

Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Vasvari on charges of drug possession.

The second raid happened about 6:39 p.m. in the 300 block of Breaden St.

According to a police report, officers found one baggie of fake crack cocaine, one baggie of cocaine, a digital scale, one box of Remington shotgun shells, one baggie of marijuana and $821 in cash.

David Johnson, 33, was arrested and charged with drug possession.