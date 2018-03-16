Preemie story: Niles mom encourages longer wait between pregnancies

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles mother who just gave birth is hoping to educate other women in the Valley about the importance of spacing out pregnancies.

Peter Phillips is 12 days old. He was born March 4 — five weeks early — at only 3 pounds, 15 ounces.

“I thought we lost him for sure, at that point,” said Jennifer Phillips, his mother.

Last April, she and her husband lost their first child, who was stillborn at 31 weeks. Only a few months later, Jennifer got the news that she was pregnant again.

Now she wants to help other women understand how important it is to wait, from the time a mother delivers to the next time she gets pregnant.

Dr. Elena Rossi, with Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley, said it’s called birth spacing. She and other medical experts recommend waiting 18 months between pregnancies.

Less time in between can mean higher blood pressure or bleeding for the mother.

“You’re more likely to have a premature baby or have other problems with the pregnancy itself,” Rossi said.

She said one of the reasons so many women don’t wait is pressure from family members.

“Grandma says, ‘When are you going to have another baby?’ Your husband says, ‘When are you going to have another baby?’ The answer should be, ‘Let’s wait. Let my body recover.'”

Mom and baby still have a few more weeks in the hospital, but Jennifer said she’s going to take it easy.

“Just give my body a chance to heal. I’ve had two C-sections within a year. It’s time for a break.”

About 60 percent of women in Mahoning County wait the suggested 18 months.

“We have a high infant mortality. More babies die in the Mahoning Valley and more babies are born prematurely than the rest of the country,” Rossi said.

Her goal is to get the number of women who wait up to 80 percent in the near future.