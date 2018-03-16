Producers want to make a reality show out of Rogers Flea Market

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rogers Community Auction has been around for 63 years — people buying and selling at the intersection of Routes 7 and 154 in Columbiana County. It’s the people and their stories that producers with an idea for a new reality TV show are focusing on and to find the right people, they held a casting call on Friday.

Five years ago, Judi Emery started selling hula hoops at the Rogers Community Auction. Now she sells jewelry.

“The flea market world has a whole life of its own,” she said.

Judi was one of 200 people who auditioned in Rogers to be part of a new, proposed reality show called Flea Market Fanatics.

“We’ve gotten some great stories, some sad stories, some funny stories and everything in between,” Steve Swanson said.

Swanson and Steve Kreider have been friends since college and now they’re co-executive producers. Kreider previously worked on Duck Dynasty.

“I think that America is looking for a show like that. This is what we’re going to give them,” he said.

It was Swanson who told Kreider about the Rogers Flea Market and convinced him to visit.

“There’s amazing people here, amazing stories, amazing things to buy,” Kreider said. “So I was like, ‘You convinced me. This is gold.'”

Ken Baer — whose family owns the Rogers operation — was a little skeptical about his flea market being the focus of a TV show, but said the idea grew on him.

“They’ve got a good storyline, I believe, and I think it’s going to be a good thing for everybody,” Baer said. “It looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Candace Campana is an aspiring singer and songwriter. Her audition was a jingle about Rogers.

“Well, I’m usually an every Friday Rogers person, I love to come here,” she said. “So when I heard there’s going to be a show on it, I thought, ‘I have to be a part of this.'”

The auditions will be posted on the show’s website. Then come spring, they’ll start filming at the flea market.

The first episodes will be online and after that, who knows.

“Even like a Netflix and Amazon and Apple are looking for original content and you can’t get any more original than this show’s going to be,” Kreider said.

The show itself will be filmed by Cinemanix, based in Youngstown, and Cleveland Comedian Jess Faulstich will serve as host.