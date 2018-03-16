Students comforted by presence of Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Deputies assigned to the road at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are taking their job a step further, walking through schools whenever they’re in the area.

Sgt. Bobby Ross isn’t a school resource officer, but he thought it was important to walk through the halls and stop into classrooms of Southington Local Schools on Friday.

“We’re just checking to make sure that everybody is where they’re supposed to be, making sure that the kids appear to be safe in their classrooms,” Ross said.

It’s an additional duty that some Trumbull County deputies have taken on within the last few weeks.

“We’re now doing it on a daily basis in Trumbull County, and we do that to ensure the safety of the most valuable commodity we have — our youth,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Southington is one of several districts in Trumbull County that doesn’t have a resource officer in their buildings at all times. The district shares a school resource officer with other districts.

Sgt. Ross said walking the halls actually helps the deputies who would be the first to arrive should something happen.

“That way, they can respond directly to where an incident may be taking place,” he said.

Southington Schools Superintendent Rocco Nero said it’s comforting to the students and staff to have the deputies around.