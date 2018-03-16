Warren man accused of touching himself near Schwebel’s

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who has been charged with public indecency in the past was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of Schwebel’s in Warren.

Eric Shannon, 31, was charged with public indecency on Thursday.

A Schwebel’s employee called police on Thursday afternoon to report that a man was performing a sex act on himself in front of the building.

When questioned, Shannon told officers that he put his hands in his pants because he was an “athlete” and that’s what athletes do when their hands are cold, according to a police report.

In April, Shannon was arrested on the same charges after reports that he flashed his genitals at several places in the city.

Dollar General employees reported that he exposed himself to them on February 24.

On March 4, employees at Family Dollar said Shannon shook his private part around on a glass window and then took off running.

Shannon has been convicted of public indecency four times in the past, according to court records. He served some jail time and is on probation for those incidents.