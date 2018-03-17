Creative way of selling Girl Scout cookies brings back Girard customers for 2nd year

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Girl Scout troop from Girard has found a creative way to sell their famous cookies — you don’t even have to get out of your car.

Instead of having just a regular cookie booth, Troop 80739 is selling cookies through a drive-thru booth for the second year now.

The girls say the drive-thru idea was so successful last year that they had to bring it back again.

“It’s a drive-thru booth and we sell a lot more cookies that way because they don’t have to get out of their cars in the cold weather,” said Girl Scout Katelyn Maniscalco.

The troop’s drive-thru booth is on the corner of Salt Springs Road and Liberty Street, near Interstate 80. It will be open again on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Their goal is to make enough money to be able to go to summer camp.

The girls also sell cookies from Cordials Carry Out and Catering on West Liberty Street on weekends.