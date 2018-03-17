Saturday’s “Pot O’ Gold” is Sunday’s sunshine!

Put away those weather woes for a few days! I’m tracking nothing but sunshine to end the weekend and we are even heating up a bit.

FIRST DAY OF SPRING SNOW?
The next system will move east toward our viewing area by Tuesday morning. Currently, models are trending that the bulk of the storm will stay to our south, barely clipping the southern part of our viewing area. This could mean snow flurries for parts of Columbiana County. Should the high pressure to our north give that system the push it needs south, we will then remain dry to begin the first day of spring. I will continue to track this system as data updates.

