Sebring police urge residents to be aware of man claiming to be a cop

The homeowner called police a little before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to report the incident

By Published:
Courtesy of the Sebring Police Department's Facebook page

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Sebring police are asking neighbors in the area to be aware of a suspicious person claiming to work for the Beloit Police Department.

The suspect, described in a police report as a clean-cut white man with short, dark hair and dark eyes, went to a house in the 800 block of S. 13th Street and told the owner he was conducting a welfare check, according to the police report.

The homeowner called police a little before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to report the incident.

She said the man knocked on her door dressed as a police officer, saying he was sent from the Beloit Police Department for a welfare check on her children because he’d received a call alleging child abuse.

The homeowner then stated that the suspect said he would be back for a follow-up and that Children Services would call her, the report states.

Sebring police say the man is not a member of the Beloit Police Department and urge residents to only answer their doors if they can see an officer’s badge, patch and marked police cruiser.

The police report also states that the man is about 6 feet tall, in his mid- to early-20s and has a very short mustache.

He’s said to be driving a black Sedan with a light bar on top of it, but with no credible markings.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call the Sebring Police Department at 330-938-6114.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s