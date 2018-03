YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Does the neighborhood seem louder than usual?

Youngstown Mayor, Tito Brown said a WWII reenactment club will be conducting an exercise Saturday afternoon and Sunday at G.F. Property on Dennick Avenue.

In a media release, he said, “Simulated gunfire and other noises made during a small battle may be overheard in the immediate area.”

The event is not open to the public.