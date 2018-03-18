Annual Swizzle Stick Day at Daffin’s Candies draws in thousands

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Sunday was Swizzle Stick Day at Daffin’s Candies’ Factory and Chocolate Shoppe in Farrell.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for nearly 40 years that always brings out thousands of chocolate-lovers.

“It’s always good — free chocolate, you can’t go wrong,” said Theodore Adams, of Greenville.

Swizzle Stick Day is the only day of the year that Daffin’s opens its factory doors to the public so people can see how all the chocolate is made.

“You see a lot of people who went through as children and now they’re bringing their kids through and in some cases their grandkids,” said Daffin’s Wholesale Distribution Manager Stan Lefes.

For many people, it’s one of their favorite family traditions.

“Miss Lilly here is five. We’ve been coming ever since she was a newborn. I came when I was younger with my grandma, it was a family tradition. We came every year,” said Summer Chesmer, of Sharpsville.

“My oldest daughter Shanae — she just walked through — we brought her here in the 90s, and now that I’ve got another young child, it’s nice to bring him back to the same thing,” said Ed Fields, of Youngstown.

Some people were even experiencing Swizzle Stick Day for the first time.

“This is her first Easter, so we came to meet the Easter Bunny,” said Anna Knobbs, of Cortland.

Nancy Ewing has been working at the factory for 29 years. She says this day never gets old.

“It’s amazing the people that come through here — 80 percent we’ve never seen before,” Ewing said.

Lefes says the event was created by Mr. and Mrs. Daffin as a way of giving back to the community.

This year, the line was wrapped all the way around the building.

Next year’s Swizzle Stick Day is on the Sunday two weeks before Easter.