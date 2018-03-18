Former Youngstown boxer knocks out a book

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a new book out that details the history of boxing in Youngstown.

Inside there’s a list of everyone that ever fought and profiles of the best.

Former boxer Craig Snyder wrote the book “The Boxers of Youngstown, Ohio: Boxing Capital of the World.”

Snyder said he had no intention of writing a book.

“I actually started gathering a bunch of information about fighters. I didn’t have an intention of writing a book but witht the vast amount of information I gathered I figured I should write a book about this,” he said. “I got started and things just snowballed.”

The entire process took eight or nine years.

The book includes around 1,600 profiles of boxers.

“You got to buy the book and try it out. There’s tons in there — honestly — every chapter has 30, 40, 50. There are a lot of fighters listed.”

The book is made of larger chapters and an index for less experienced fighters.

The book is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.