Pa. State Police: 1 dead after hitting home and tree

HICKORY TWP., PA (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the cause of a fatal one-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police reported to the accident around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

The 26-year-old driver Eric Campbell, died in the crash according to police.

Police said the driver crashed into a tree and house. He was then ejected from his truck.

Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt according to police.

Police said speed is a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Campbell was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said multiple properties were damaged.

WYTV will provide further information as it is made available.