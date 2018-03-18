Pa. State Police: 1 dead after hitting home and tree

HICKORY TWP., PA (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the cause of a fatal one-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Police reported to the accident around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
The 26-year-old driver Eric Campbell, died in the crash according to police.
Police said the driver crashed into a tree and house. He was then ejected from his truck.
Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt according to police.
Police said speed is a suspected factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
Campbell was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
Police said multiple properties were damaged.
WYTV will provide further information as it is made available.