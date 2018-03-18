System well to our west, making a mess of the first day of spring

STORM TRACK

There is a storm system sitting in the western part of the country, but by Tuesday its track will put the bulk of the storm just south of the Valley.

Right now, models are showing our viewing area to see some rain/snow mix starting early Tuesday. This rain/snow event is not expected to produce much accumulation.

With the variations in the path of this storm, certain cities in the Valley will not be impacted by it, while others will see the rain/snow mix off and on throughout Tuesday and even into Wednesday.

As models update, we’ll provide you with the latest information both online and on air.

For hourly conditions and the seven-day forecast, click HERE.