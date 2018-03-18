Youngstown police: Woman charged with bringing drugs into jail

According to a police report, while being arrested, the woman repeatedly lied about her identity

WYTV Staff Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman is facing several charges after Youngstown police say they found drugs on her as she was being checked into jail.

As police were patrolling the area around Victory Estates Saturday afternoon, they came across 32-year-old Sierra Whitney, who was stabbing the tires of a moving Honda SUV with a knife, a police report states.

After dropping the knife, police handcuffed her and asked for identification. The police report says Whitney repeatedly lied about her identity until her boyfriend gave police the right information.

Police were then able to find out that Whitney had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear on a housing code violation.

According to the police report, as police were checking Whitney into jail, she admitted to having suspected cocaine inside a body cavity.

Whitney is charged with obstructing justice, the illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility and failure to appear (warrant).

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s