Youngstown police: Woman charged with bringing drugs into jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman is facing several charges after Youngstown police say they found drugs on her as she was being checked into jail.

As police were patrolling the area around Victory Estates Saturday afternoon, they came across 32-year-old Sierra Whitney, who was stabbing the tires of a moving Honda SUV with a knife, a police report states.

After dropping the knife, police handcuffed her and asked for identification. The police report says Whitney repeatedly lied about her identity until her boyfriend gave police the right information.

Police were then able to find out that Whitney had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear on a housing code violation.

According to the police report, as police were checking Whitney into jail, she admitted to having suspected cocaine inside a body cavity.

Whitney is charged with obstructing justice, the illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility and failure to appear (warrant).